ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.3%)
ASC 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (5.23%)
ASL 23.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.2%)
AVN 103.65 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.57%)
BOP 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.3%)
DGKC 121.30 Increased By ▲ 3.48 (2.95%)
EPCL 51.39 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.7%)
FCCL 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.85%)
FFBL 27.22 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
FFL 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 12.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-5.68%)
HUBC 91.87 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.11%)
JSCL 29.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.64%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.4%)
MLCF 46.12 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.59%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.05%)
PIBTL 13.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
POWER 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.74%)
PPL 93.83 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.57%)
PRL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.45%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.55%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
TRG 123.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.68%)
UNITY 35.27 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.37%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 30.86 (0.62%)
BR30 25,985 Increased By ▲ 41.24 (0.16%)
KSE100 46,934 Increased By ▲ 353.29 (0.76%)
KSE30 19,569 Increased By ▲ 170.19 (0.88%)
Opinion

Govt commissions and coverups — II

Malik Tariq Ali 04 Feb 2021

The Hamoodur Rahman Commission report was revealed by Indian and Bangladeshi media. While Zulfikar Ali Bhutto gets credit for giving this country the 1973 Constitution, he made cardinal mistakes of choosing Gen Zia and not implementing recommendations for court martial of those guilty of criminal offences and professional misconduct. Instead the ‘Zia junta’ promoted those who should have been court martialed, with disastrous consequences, leaving behind a legacy of extremism, terrorism, ethic/sectarian divide and institutionalized corruption.

The one-man commission headed by former Justice Azmat Saeed to investigate irregularities in the Broadsheet Agreement that was signed in June 2000 by the ‘Musharraf junta’ appointed former Chairman NAB is shrouded in controversies. Azmat Saeed Saheb was also part of Saifur Rehman’s Ehtesab Bureau in 1997 and Deputy Prosecutor General NAB in 2000. Will this be another attempt to cover up the powerful few, who have been identified by an Arbitration judge in London and $65 million it cost the taxpayers.

MALIK TARIQ ALI (LAHORE)

Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Justice Azmat Saeed Hamoodur Rahman Commission report Saifur Rehman’s Ehtesab Bureau

