PM directs transport facility for residents of Capital's slum areas to carry fire-wood

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed for the provision of free-of-cost transport facility to the poor women, elderly and other citizens, residing in slum areas around the Red Zone of Islamabad and carry fire-wood on their shoulders for domestic use.

The prime minister took the timely action on the suggestion of a citizen at Pakistan Citizen’s Portal, a news release issued by the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit (PMDU) here on Wednesday said.

The directives had been issued to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to arrange the transport facility, it added.

On the prime minister's special directives, the CDA has taken steps for the provision of transport facility, under which the women, children and elderly residing in Kachai Abadis (slums) will be having access up to the Muslim Colony.