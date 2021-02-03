ANL 31.65 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.93%)
Angels suspend Callaway over sexual harassment claims

  • Another woman said Callaway peppered her with messages, telling the website: "He was completely unrelenting."
AFP 03 Feb 2021

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Angels suspended pitching coach Mickey Callaway on Tuesday following allegations he had sexually harassed multiple female journalists over a period spanning several years.

The Athletic website on Monday detailed allegations made by five women who said Callaway had subjected them to inappropriate behaviour including sending them lewd text messages and requesting nude photographs.

"Late yesterday we were made aware of the allegations reported in The Athletic," the Angels said in a statement.

"This morning we suspended Mickey Callaway, and will work closely with Major League Baseball to conduct a full investigation."

Major League Baseball had already announced an investigation into the report, which covered a five-year period and includes three different teams.

The 45-year-old Callaway worked as a pitching coach for the Cleveland Indians between 2013 and 2017 before joining the New York Mets as manager from 2018-2019. He arrived at the Angels ahead of the 2020 season.

Callaway responded to the allegations in a carefully-worded statement to The Athletic.

"Any relationship in which I was engaged has been consensual, and my conduct was in no way intended to be disrespectful to any women involved," Callaway said. "I am married and my wife has been made aware of these general allegations."

According to The Athletic, Callaway "aggressively pursued" five women who work in sports media.

One woman quoted in the story said Callaway repeatedly sent shirtless selfies to her, while simultaneously requesting nude photos of her.

Another woman said Callaway peppered her with messages, telling the website: "He was completely unrelenting."

The Mets meanwhile distanced themselves from Callaway. The latest revelations come just two weeks after the Mets fired general manager Jared Porter over allegations he sent explicit text messages to a female journalist during his time with the Chicago Cubs.

"I was unaware of the conduct described in the story at the time of Mickey's hire or at any time during my tenure as General Manager," Mets president Sandy Alderson said.

"We have already begun a review of our hiring processes to ensure our vetting of new employees is more thorough and comprehensive."

