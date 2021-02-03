ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
Farmers in New Delhi: Punjab PA passes resolution against Indian atrocities

Hassan Abbas 03 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution against the atrocities committed by Indian government on protesting farmers in New Delhi. The resolution presented by PML-N lawmaker Sardar Ramesh Singh.

The Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution presented by PTI MPA Uzma Kardar paying tributes to Pakistan Army for being included in the list of ten best and most powerful armies in the world. According the resolution Pakistan Army was recently included in the list of ten best armies of the world according to the list published by Global Fire Works Index 2021.

The House also passed a unanimous resolution presented by PTI MPA Momina Waheed regarding protection of the rights of the eunuchs. According to resolution the quota policy regarding jobs for the eunuchs is not being implemented properly.

Former Speaker Punjab Assembly Rana Iqbal showed his concern on the non implementation of the unanimous resolution of buying wheat at Rs 2000 per maund from the farmers.

Meanwhile members of opposition and treasury benches criticized Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid on her statement in which she cautioned that corona vaccines may carry certain side effects; therefore, one should get it at one’s own risk.

“Although research on corona is still going on all around the world, news of deaths of some COVID-19 vaccine recipients in certain parts of world is disturbing,” she said.

PTI MPA Saeed Akbar Niwani criticized Health minister on her statement.

PPP parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza and PML-NMPA Sami Ullah Khan also criticized Health minister Punjab regarding her statement on corona vaccine.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

