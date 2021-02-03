KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 151,423 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,031 tonnes of import cargo and 40,392 tonnes of export cargo including 7,239 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargos of 111,031 tonnes comprised of 40,754 tonnes of containerised cargo; 8,285 tonnes of bulk cargo; 1,676 tonnes of canola; 6,874 tonnes of wheat; 2,376 tonnes of soyabean and 51,066 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 40,392 tonnes comprised of 40,392 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 7,239 containers comprising of 3,361 containers import and 3,878 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 664 of 20’s and 1,129 of 40’s loaded while 59 of 20’s and 190 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 796 of 20’s and 1,090 of 40’s loaded containers while 80 of 20’s and 411 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were eight ships namely Conti Courage, CMA CGM Titus, AS Sicilia, Sky Ploeg, MT Shalamar, Tiger Integrity, Theodosia and Marianna carrying containers, tankers and rock phosphate respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were nine vessels viz. Cosco Rotterdam, Kota Nilam, Teera Bhum, YM Excellence, Mutriba, Nordic Callao, Al Mahboobah, Attalia and Da Gui carrying containers, tankers, chemical, soyabean and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ship namely Blue Ridge carrying canola expected to sail on Tuesday.

There are four vessels viz. X-Press Bardsey, OEL Kedarnath, Lime Galaxy and Glenda Melanie carrying containers, chemical and mogas respectively due to arrive on Tuesday while three vessels viz. Cosco Aden, Ubena and Alondra carrying containers and livestock respectively are expected to arrive on Wednesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 73,959 tonnes comprising 57,125 tonnes of import cargo and 16,834 tonnes of export cargo including 1,444 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

The total import cargo of 57,125 tonnes includes 25,000 tonnes of LNG; 15,203 tonnes of coal; 6,130 tonnes of wheat; 190 tonnes of project cargo and 10,602 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 16,834 tonnes includes 16,834 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 1,444 containers comprising of 558 containers import and 886 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

There was one ship namely APL Chong Qing carrying containers sailed out to sea on Tuesday morning, while another ship namely MSC Qingdao carrying containers is expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of seven ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, project cargo, coal, wheat and LNG respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as nine vessels viz. Athos, Serene Ocean, Aye Evolution, Farah Louise, MG Kronos, BTG Kailash, African Loon, Dynamic-M and Yufu Crown carrying project cargo, steel coil, coal, soyabean, cement and gas oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were four ships viz. Maersk Detroit, Aye Evolution, African Loon and Yufu Crown carrying containers, cement, coal and gas oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Tuesday.

There are two ships namely MSC Roma and MSC Jasmine carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Wednesday.

