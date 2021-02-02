World
UK's Gove says EU triggered Northern Ireland protocol article outside rule book
- The article allows either party to take unilateral measures if there is an unexpected negative effect arising from the Brexit divorce agreement.
- It is appropriate to recognise that there may be circumstances in which Article 16 may need to be invoked or deployed," Gove told lawmakers.
02 Feb 2021
LONDON: Senior British minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday the European Union had triggered Article 16 of the Northern Irish protocol, which covers post-Brexit trade between Britain and Northern Ireland, outside of the rulebook.
The article allows either party to take unilateral measures if there is an unexpected negative effect arising from the Brexit divorce agreement.
"It is appropriate to recognise that there may be circumstances in which Article 16 may need to be invoked or deployed," Gove told lawmakers. "It was the case that the (EU) Commission in the way in which it invoked it did so completely outside the rulebook."
PM Imran kicks off COVID-19 vaccine drive in Pakistan
UK's Gove says EU triggered Northern Ireland protocol article outside rule book
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
SC hears Presidential reference seeking open ballot in Senate elections
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
Read more stories
Comments