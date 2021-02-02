Business & Finance
BioNTech says working to supply vaccines to Japan as soon it can
BioNTech is working to supply vaccines to Japan as soon as the company can upon government approval, the firm's chief strategist Ryan Richardson said on Tuesday.
BioNTech's vaccine supply to Japan will come from multiple sites, Richardson told an online media conference.
