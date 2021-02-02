ANL 30.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.57%)
PM Imran summons PTI parliamentary board meeting to discuss Senate polls

  • The participants will deliberate over the names of the candidates for the upcoming Senate polls and decide its strategy.
  • Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will also participate in the session.
BR Web Desk Updated 02 Feb 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board in view of Senate Elections.

The participants will deliberate over the names of the candidates for the upcoming Senate polls and decide its strategy.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will also participate in the session. He is expected to present a report regarding preparations in his province.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed an 11-member parliamentary board ahead of the upcoming Senate polls.

The parliamentary board was formed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to award tickets for the upcoming 2020 elections.

