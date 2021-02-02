Pakistan
PM Imran summons PTI parliamentary board meeting to discuss Senate polls
- The participants will deliberate over the names of the candidates for the upcoming Senate polls and decide its strategy.
- Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will also participate in the session.
Updated 02 Feb 2021
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary board in view of Senate Elections.
The participants will deliberate over the names of the candidates for the upcoming Senate polls and decide its strategy.
Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will also participate in the session. He is expected to present a report regarding preparations in his province.
Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) formed an 11-member parliamentary board ahead of the upcoming Senate polls.
The parliamentary board was formed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan to award tickets for the upcoming 2020 elections.
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
PM Imran summons PTI parliamentary board meeting to discuss Senate polls
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
Read more stories
Comments