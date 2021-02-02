Markets
Middle East Crude-Benchmarks strengthen to 7-week high
02 Feb 2021
SINGAPORE: Middle East crude benchmarks Oman and Dubai on Tuesday rose to their highest since Dec. 16, tracking a price rally in global oil futures.
Indonesia has set the official Indonesia Crude Price (ICP) for Minas crude oil at $54.41 a barrel for January, up $4.94 from the previous month, a pricing document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.
Pertamina is seeking crude for April delivery via a tender to be closed on Wednesday. It is unclear if the buyer had awarded last week's crude tender for April arrival.
