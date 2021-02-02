World
Biden says he won't settle for COVID-19 aid package that 'fails to meet the moment': White House
- Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had a "substantive and productive discussion" at the White House.
02 Feb 2021
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden told a group of Republican senators on Monday he hoped his proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package could pass with bipartisan support in the US Congress, but he "will not settle for a package that fails to meet the moment," the White House said.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris had a "substantive and productive discussion" at the White House with the senators and the president told the senators their scaled-down $618 billion COVID-19 aid proposal did not address urgent issues in many areas, the White House said in a statement.
Senate approves Compulsory Teaching of Arabic in Islamabad
Biden says he won't settle for COVID-19 aid package that 'fails to meet the moment': White House
COVID-19 vaccination drive to kick off today in presence of PM: Asad Umar
Daniel Pearl murder case: SC orders to shift Sheikh from death cell to state rest house
FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front
COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow
Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark
Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?
Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse
UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday
PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
Read more stories
Comments