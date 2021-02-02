ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.41%)
ASC 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.37%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.52%)
AVN 103.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
BOP 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
DGKC 117.29 Decreased By ▼ -2.44 (-2.04%)
EPCL 50.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.37%)
FCCL 24.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.54%)
FFBL 27.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
FFL 18.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.09%)
HASCOL 12.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-7.02%)
HUBC 91.55 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (4.32%)
HUMNL 7.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.55%)
JSCL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.71%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.58%)
MLCF 45.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
PAEL 41.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.48%)
PIBTL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.81%)
POWER 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.43%)
PPL 93.30 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.2%)
PRL 26.89 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.72%)
PTC 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
SILK 1.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.27%)
SNGP 45.05 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
TRG 124.33 Increased By ▲ 1.59 (1.3%)
UNITY 36.47 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 5,001 Increased By ▲ 48.74 (0.98%)
BR30 26,064 Increased By ▲ 367.79 (1.43%)
KSE100 46,589 Increased By ▲ 340.22 (0.74%)
KSE30 19,411 Increased By ▲ 202.55 (1.05%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Chinese police bust counterfeit Covid-19 vaccine ring

  • Since the virus emerged in 2019, China has charged thousands of people with crimes related to the pandemic, including spreading "rumours", concealing an infection and not complying with guidelines.
AFP 02 Feb 2021

BEIJING: Chinese police have arrested more than 80 people who were making counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines, state media said, as China races to inoculate millions before the Lunar New Year holiday.

The gang had been putting saline water into vials and selling them as Covid-19 vaccines in an operation that had been running since last September, according to Xinhua news agency.

Police swooped on several locations across Beijing and multiple cities in the eastern provinces of Jiangsu and Shandong, seizing "more than 3,000 fake Covid-19 vaccines on the spot," Xinhua said.

It has not been made public how many vaccines were sold, but police have traced where the vaccines ended up, it said.

China has been racing to develop homegrown jabs and aims to vaccinate 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year in mid-February.

The holiday normally spurs a travel rush with hundreds of millions traversing the country -- though authorities are encouraging people to stay home this year through a mixture of restrictions and incentives.

As China ramps up its vaccine campaign, authorities have repeatedly assured the public of the jab's safety and efficacy, despite not releasing any detailed clinical trial data.

State-owned firm Sinopharm's vaccine was approved by Chinese regulators for general use in December.

Since the virus emerged in 2019, China has charged thousands of people with crimes related to the pandemic, including spreading "rumours", concealing an infection and not complying with guidelines.

The country is also no stranger to vaccine scandals.

In 2018, leading vaccine manufacturer Changsheng Bio-Technology was fined $1.3 billion after regulators discovered its vaccines were substandard, which hugely damaged public trust in vaccines at the time.

China COVID 19 vaccines Chinese regulators Lunar New Year Sinopharm's vaccine Changsheng Bio Technology

Chinese police bust counterfeit Covid-19 vaccine ring

Coronavirus vaccination campaign to be started today in presence of PM: Asad Umar

FM Qureshi rejects opposition's stance country facing isolation at diplomatic front

COVID-19: Pakistan all set to vaccinate 300,000 health workers as campaign kicks off tomorrow

Global Covid-19 Vaccinations Doses Cross the 100M Mark

Elon Musk, a new Wall Street oracle?

Iran's Zarif hints at way to bridge nuclear deal impasse

UN fears for Myanmar Rohingya after coup, Security Council due to meet Tuesday

PM says dollar inflows to help arrest price hike

Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM

Ministry directed to monitor sugar stocks

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters