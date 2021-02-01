Pakistan
Local LPG price increases by Rs122.45 per 11.8-kg cylinder
- The new price will be effective from February 1.
01 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of February.
According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs122.44 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.
After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,863.14, which was available at Rs1,740.69 during the last month.
Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs157,894.35 for the month of February.
The commodity sale price per MT was Rs147,516.53 during the month of January.
The new price will be effective from February 1.
Opposition is a big hurdle in carrying out "transparent" Senate polls, says PM
Local LPG price increases by Rs122.45 per 11.8-kg cylinder
PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone
Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand
Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi
EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
Read more stories
Comments