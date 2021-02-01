Local LPG price increases by Rs122.45 per 11.8-kg cylinder

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Monday issued a price-revision notification of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for the month of February.

According to the notification, the authority increased the locally produced LPG price by Rs122.44 per cylinder of 11.8 kilogram.

After the revised price, the cylinder would be sold in the open market at Rs1,863.14, which was available at Rs1,740.69 during the last month.

Whereas, the per Metric Ton (MT) LPG rate has been fixed at Rs157,894.35 for the month of February.

The commodity sale price per MT was Rs147,516.53 during the month of January.

The new price will be effective from February 1.