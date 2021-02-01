Rumi calls on CM Buzdar

LAHORE: A known industrialist and president of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kh Jalaluddin Rumi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the establishment of almonries in DG Khan Division.

It was also decided to establish this facility in other areas after Fazala Kach, Vohwa and Dabar Sakhi Sarwar.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the traders' community for setting up almonries in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

Both also discussed the project of solar-based water filtration plants in different areas of south Punjab. Jalaluddin Rumi thanked the CM for the allotment of land on payment for CCI building in DG Khan.

Talking on this occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by philanthropists and observed that serving the hoi polloi and providing food to the destitute strata is a worth-following blessed way of life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The government is establishing almonries, along with shelter homes, and a system was being devised so that no one may sleep hungry, he said.

Rumi also apprised the CM about the problems of cotton growers and the CM assured that good quality cottonseed will be provided for a good crop in south Punjab, especially DG Khan division.

The government will provide every facility to cotton-growers as the increase in the cotton crop will produce job opportunities along with increasing exports, he observed.

Rumi said the business community fully supports the government efforts for the welfare of the public adding that DG Khan based traders, earlier, helped in corona relief fund and almonries will also be run by them now.

Along with it, different health and education projects were being completed in south Punjab, North Waziristan, Sindh, Balochistan and free medicines were also provided, in collaboration with the Punjab government, to hospitals in Multan and other areas. The services of arazi health professionals will be provided to fill the gap in human resource in hospitals.

The traders' community will assist in health and education projects in Koh-e-Suleman besides extending full cooperation for the development of backward areas of south Punjab. Meanwhile, stipends were also given to needy students of south Punjab including DG Khan, he further said.