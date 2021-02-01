ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,952 Decreased By ▼ -18.78 (-0.38%)
BR30 25,696 Decreased By ▼ -177.21 (-0.68%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rumi calls on CM Buzdar

  • The CM appreciated the efforts of the traders' community for setting up almonries in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.
PPI 01 Feb 2021

LAHORE: A known industrialist and president of DG Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry Kh Jalaluddin Rumi called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and apprised him about the establishment of almonries in DG Khan Division.

It was also decided to establish this facility in other areas after Fazala Kach, Vohwa and Dabar Sakhi Sarwar.

The CM appreciated the efforts of the traders' community for setting up almonries in the area of Koh-e-Suleman.

Both also discussed the project of solar-based water filtration plants in different areas of south Punjab. Jalaluddin Rumi thanked the CM for the allotment of land on payment for CCI building in DG Khan.

Talking on this occasion, the CM appreciated the cooperation extended by philanthropists and observed that serving the hoi polloi and providing food to the destitute strata is a worth-following blessed way of life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The government is establishing almonries, along with shelter homes, and a system was being devised so that no one may sleep hungry, he said.

Rumi also apprised the CM about the problems of cotton growers and the CM assured that good quality cottonseed will be provided for a good crop in south Punjab, especially DG Khan division.

The government will provide every facility to cotton-growers as the increase in the cotton crop will produce job opportunities along with increasing exports, he observed.

Rumi said the business community fully supports the government efforts for the welfare of the public adding that DG Khan based traders, earlier, helped in corona relief fund and almonries will also be run by them now.

Along with it, different health and education projects were being completed in south Punjab, North Waziristan, Sindh, Balochistan and free medicines were also provided, in collaboration with the Punjab government, to hospitals in Multan and other areas. The services of arazi health professionals will be provided to fill the gap in human resource in hospitals.

The traders' community will assist in health and education projects in Koh-e-Suleman besides extending full cooperation for the development of backward areas of south Punjab. Meanwhile, stipends were also given to needy students of south Punjab including DG Khan, he further said.

Usman Buzdar

Rumi calls on CM Buzdar

PM Imran answers citizens' questions on telephone

Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters