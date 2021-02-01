Cricket world in awe of Gwadar cricket stadium

Pakistan’s Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan is making rounds on social media for its stunning landscape, as world body for the sport left mesmerized by the beauty of the surroundings around the stadium.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) tweeted pictures of the picturesque Gwadar cricket stadium asking fans: “Show us a more picturesque sports venue than the Gwadar cricket stadium in Balochistan.”

Not only ICC, South African left-arm spinner Tabraiz Shamsi jokingly requested to move the third T20 of the upcoming series against Pakistan to Gwadar.

“Can we move the 3rd T20 to this place?? Looks stunning! The 3 most beautiful surroundings for a cricket stadium for me would be Newlands, Dharamsala and this place,” Shamsi tweeted.