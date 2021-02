Ukraine has used 74.3pc of season's wheat export quota

KYIV: Ukraine has used 74.3% of its 17.5 million tonnes wheat exports quota for the 2020/21 season, the economy ministry data showed on Monday.

Ukrainian wheat exports totalled 13 million tonnes as of Feb. 1, down almost 2.9 million tonne from the same date a season ago, the data showed.

Grain traders and the government last year agreed that the volume of wheat available for export this season must not exceed 17.5 million tonnes in the 2020/21 season which runs from July to June.

Ukraine exported 20.5 million tonnes of wheat in the 2019/20 season.