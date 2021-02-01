ANL 31.24 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-6.33%)
ASC 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.79%)
AVN 103.38 Decreased By ▼ -3.47 (-3.25%)
BOP 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
BYCO 9.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.62%)
DGKC 119.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.98 (-1.63%)
EPCL 50.84 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.13%)
FCCL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.55%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.22%)
FFL 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.51%)
HUBC 87.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 29.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 43.44 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.45%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.58%)
LOTCHEM 15.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
MLCF 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.81%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.17%)
PIBTL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.5%)
POWER 11.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.29%)
PPL 92.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.61%)
PRL 27.93 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.83%)
PTC 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.66%)
SNGP 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.16%)
TRG 122.74 Decreased By ▼ -4.47 (-3.51%)
UNITY 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.4%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.46%)
BR100 4,947 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.48%)
BR30 25,641 Decreased By ▼ -232.03 (-0.9%)
KSE100 46,248 Decreased By ▼ -137.09 (-0.3%)
KSE30 19,208 Decreased By ▼ -110.71 (-0.57%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 01, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

  • "I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair," he tweeted.
Aisha Mahmood 01 Feb 2021

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating at home."I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair," Azhar tweeted.

Several politicians, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have tested positive for the virus and have since recovered. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also tested COVID-19 positive and have since recovered.

The country is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus reporting over 1000 cases and more than 30 deaths since November. So far, 546,428 people have tested positive for the novel virus, while 11,683 people have also died.

Coronavirus Hammad Azhar PTI coronavirus cases second wave Coronavirus lockdown Minister for Industries and Production

Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

Procurement of COVID vaccine from Beijing proof of strong Pak-China friendship: Qureshi

EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case

Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others

K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM

West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld

First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal

Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months

PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation

Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters