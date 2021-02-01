Hammad Azhar tests positive for coronavirus

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar announced on Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a tweet, the minister said he has tested positive for coronavirus and is self isolating at home."I have tested positive for Covid-19 and self isolating at home. Requesting everyone for prayers. JazakAllah Khair," Azhar tweeted.

Several politicians, including Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari have tested positive for the virus and have since recovered. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif also tested COVID-19 positive and have since recovered.

The country is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus reporting over 1000 cases and more than 30 deaths since November. So far, 546,428 people have tested positive for the novel virus, while 11,683 people have also died.