CM Buzdar to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive across Punjab from Feb 3

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar will launch the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccination drive in the province from Wednesday, Yasmeen Rashid announced on Monday.

The Provincial Health Minister Yasmeen Rashid said that the vaccination drive will begin simultaneously across Pakistan.

“China has gifted vaccine to Pakistan and the government has discussed the matter with all provinces,” Punjab’s health minister said.

“It is misinformation that Sindh has imported coronavirus vaccine and vaccination being started in the province,” Rashid said.

“No VIP will be preferred for vaccine as front-line healthcare workers would have foremost priority in the vaccination drive,” health minister reiterated.

“China is an all-weather friend, we are grateful for its gift of 0.5 million vaccine doses,” Yasmeen Rashid said.

Earlier, Asad Umar informed that Pakistan has also secured 17 million vaccine shots with COVAX vaccine alliance for its population. The vaccine doses would reach by the end of February.

It is to be mentioned here that a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) plane carrying first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses reached Islamabad this morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), all arrangements for storage, transportation and administration of the vaccine have been finalised.