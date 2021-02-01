Markets
European stocks rebound in early deals
- In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 1.1 percent to 13,584.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 1.0 percent to stand at 5,451.12.
01 Feb 2021
LONDON: European stock markets rebounded early Monday from recent heavy losses, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 percent at 6,452.24 points.
In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 1.1 percent to 13,584.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 1.0 percent to stand at 5,451.12.
Equities bounced Monday following last week's blood-letting as bargain-buyers moved in but dealers remain on edge over the future course of the coronavirus pandemic and a stuttering vaccination programme in many countries.
Fitch revises Pakistan’s real growth at 1.1pc amid strong external demand
European stocks rebound in early deals
EU 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup
Supreme Court halts release of suspects in Daniel Pearl murder case
Top US diplomat Blinken calls on Myanmar military leaders to release Suu Kyi, others
K-P first province to offer Universal Health Coverage for all citizens: PM
West condemns Myanmar coup, calls for election result to be upheld
First batch of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived from China: Dr Faisal
Primary schools, universities reopen after closure of three months
PM speaks about govt’s focus on Consumer Price Index, core inflation
Iran calls for ‘all-inclusive’ Afghan govt
WHO experts probe ground-zero China market
Read more stories
Comments