European stocks rebound in early deals

LONDON: European stock markets rebounded early Monday from recent heavy losses, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.7 percent at 6,452.24 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 rose 1.1 percent to 13,584.47 points and the Paris CAC 40 added almost 1.0 percent to stand at 5,451.12.

Equities bounced Monday following last week's blood-letting as bargain-buyers moved in but dealers remain on edge over the future course of the coronavirus pandemic and a stuttering vaccination programme in many countries.