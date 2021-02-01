ANL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
Average Dubai crude oil price rises to $54.772/bbl in Jan - source

  • The monthly averages for January for Dubai and Oman as quoted by Platts are indicated in the table. Middle East producers set their monthly official selling prices (OSPs) at premiums or discount to these averages.
Reuters 01 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: Middle East crude benchmark Dubai, as quoted by price-reporting agency S&P Global Platts, rose for a third straight month in January to an average of $54.772 a barrel, the highest since February last year, two market participants said on Monday.

The monthly averages for January for Dubai and Oman as quoted by Platts are indicated in the table. Middle East producers set their monthly official selling prices (OSPs) at premiums or discount to these averages.

Saudi Aramco changed the benchmark for setting its official selling prices to Asia starting from October 2018 to the average of Platts Dubai and DME Oman crude futures.

Crude Oil Saudi Aramco Oil Middle East crude crude oil prices Dubai crude oil

