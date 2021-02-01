ANL 33.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan

PDM gains nothing but embarrassment: Buzdar

Recorder Report 01 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that the futile PDM agitation has died down and opposition gained nothing except “embarrassment and humiliation”.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CM said that politics of deceit and falsehoods do not continue long adding that the unnatural alliance of opposition parties is fast moving towards its logical end. “These elements have totally ignored the national interest, while the people have also rejected all those who interrupted the development journey,” he added.

Buzdar claimed that the opposition tried to block the development journeys at every occasion adding that the government will continue to move forward despite difficult circumstances. “The nation will never forget the irresponsible behaviour of the opposition as the PDM has met its logical end.” Advising the PDM to reconsider its “negative behaviour” as it lacks perspicacity and statesmanship, the chief minister said the opposition should take rest till 2023 as every conspiracy against the PTI government has been foiled by the people.

Usman Buzdar PDM opposition parties PTI

