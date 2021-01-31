ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Holding of LB polls demanded: JI stages sit-ins across Karachi

Recorder Report 31 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The Jamaat-e-Islami staged sit-ins at over 50 spots in the city on Saturday for the rights of Karachi, asking the Sindh government to hold local bodies polls immediately.

Chief of Karachi JI, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman, spoke at the sit-ins at different places including Qayyumabad, Kala Pul, Regal Chowk and Noorani Kabab House and urged the Sindh government to annul the local bodies act and announce holding of local body polls forthwith.

The sit-ins are aimed at struggling for rights of Karachi including a fresh population census, abolishment of quota system in government’s jobs, setting up of an autonomous city government, Karachi Electric’s (KE) control and its forensic audit.

Hafiz Naeem said that the government should ensure recovery of billions of rupees of consumers from the KE.

He also asked the government to direct the Sui Southern Gas Company to ensure smooth supply of the utility to the industrial, commercial and domestic users.

He said that the government should also introduce a transportation plan without any delay with at least 1,000 buses to help ease commuting for the people.

He asked the government to chalk out a concerted plan for collection of waste through solid waste management, streamlining sewerage system, provision of water, better health and public education facility and to also ensure sports facility for youth in the city.

Hafiz Naeem alleged that the Pakistan People’s Party and the Muttahida Quami Movement had ruined the city’s infrastructure and failed to initiate work on Greater Karachi Water Supply Scheme (K-IV) project.

“Today people are facing scarcity of potable water. They are forced to travel on chingchi rickshaw and decades-old public transport and even Karachi Circular Railway facility cannot be revamped and in the name of this, the railway minister announced a local train service to hoodwink the people of Karachi,” he said.

Even Bus Rapid Transit System Green Line project was in the doldrums for long.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government along with the PPP and the MQM brought indefinite extension to the quota system on government jobs at the cost of youth rights of employment, he said.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz government showed half of the city’s population deliberately in the national census, he added.

“It was aimed to deprive people of Karachi of their legal rights and privileges besides usurping their resources by halving population,” Hafiz Naeem said.

He said that the people were worried over the education system as there exists no plan to entertain students at the government academic institutions. Aspirants seeking admissions to the medical and dental colleges were being kept away from their rights in the name of Pakistan Testing System plan, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP KE Sui Southern Gas Company PTI PMLN JI Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman Muttahida Quami Movement

Holding of LB polls demanded: JI stages sit-ins across Karachi

Draft SOEs bill awaiting nod of law ministry

Budgetary support: Borrowing stock exceeds Rs14trn

China gene firm providing worldwide COVID tests worked with Chinese military

PTA hints at making off-net calls ‘more cheaper’

Daniel Pearl review petition: Centre decides to join hands with Sindh govt

Govt’s tariff motion: Nepra to conduct public hearing on 4th

Construction of Hoshab-Awaran section: NHA approves award

Laying of ‘controversial’ gas pipeline in Karachi: Parties asked to appear before Senate body

Joint opposition to oppose govt’s proposed bill in both Houses

Senate poll ballot mode: NA Speaker, Senate chairman put their weight behind govt

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.