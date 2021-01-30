Finance minister, adviser, MPAs meet CM, discuss issues

LAHORE: Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Muhammad Hanif Patafi and Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday and apprised him of the issues of their constituencies.

The MPAs who met the CM included Shahabuddin Khan, Muhammad Shafi, Javed Akhtar, Alamdar Qureshi, Abdul Hai Dasti, Sardar Farooq Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, Sarfraz Hussain and Muhammad Atif, according to a handout, issued here.

The CM assured MPAs that their constituency-related issues would be resolved, adding that full attention was being paid to development of backward areas.

Usman Buzdar said that he personally takes interest in resolving the problems of public representatives and considers assembly members as his companions. The priority of elected representatives would be considered in the development projects of their constituencies. The agenda of development and prosperity would be implemented with the consultation of elected representatives, Usman Buzdar assured.

"We all have to serve people of the province as a team," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that chief ministership was not merely a portfolio but a major responsibility. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to set right the mistakes and shortcomings of the previous era. He said that the wrong policies of the former rulers took the country in the wrong direction, as national resources were ruthlessly utilised on the projects launched for self-projection.

The former rulers overlooked the basic issues of people. He said that the PTI government was focused to resolving people's problems as the PTI believed in composite development.

"I am personally monitoring the ongoing development projects in the backward areas," he said. Education and health facilities would be ensured in remote areas as well, he maintained.

The MPAs termed the process of consultation with the elected representatives a good omen. They thanked the CM for his interest in resolving their issues and said that he truly was a chief minister.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.