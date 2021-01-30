ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Finance minister, adviser, MPAs meet CM, discuss issues

  • The CM assured MPAs that their constituency-related issues would be resolved.
APP 30 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Provincial Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Advisor Muhammad Hanif Patafi and Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday and apprised him of the issues of their constituencies.

The MPAs who met the CM included Shahabuddin Khan, Muhammad Shafi, Javed Akhtar, Alamdar Qureshi, Abdul Hai Dasti, Sardar Farooq Dareshak, Sardar Ahmad Ali Khan Dareshak, Ahmad Shah Khagha, Malik Nadeem Abbas Bara, Sarfraz Hussain and Muhammad Atif, according to a handout, issued here.

The CM assured MPAs that their constituency-related issues would be resolved, adding that full attention was being paid to development of backward areas.

Usman Buzdar said that he personally takes interest in resolving the problems of public representatives and considers assembly members as his companions. The priority of elected representatives would be considered in the development projects of their constituencies. The agenda of development and prosperity would be implemented with the consultation of elected representatives, Usman Buzdar assured.

"We all have to serve people of the province as a team," he added.

Usman Buzdar said that chief ministership was not merely a portfolio but a major responsibility. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was trying to set right the mistakes and shortcomings of the previous era. He said that the wrong policies of the former rulers took the country in the wrong direction, as national resources were ruthlessly utilised on the projects launched for self-projection.

The former rulers overlooked the basic issues of people. He said that the PTI government was focused to resolving people's problems as the PTI believed in composite development.

"I am personally monitoring the ongoing development projects in the backward areas," he said. Education and health facilities would be ensured in remote areas as well, he maintained.

The MPAs termed the process of consultation with the elected representatives a good omen. They thanked the CM for his interest in resolving their issues and said that he truly was a chief minister.

Chief Whip Punjab Assembly MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah was also present on the occasion.

Sardar Usman Buzdar

Finance minister, adviser, MPAs meet CM, discuss issues

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan expected to receive 17mn shots of AstraZeneca vaccine in 2021: Asad Umar

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters