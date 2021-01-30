ANL 33.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.18%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.37%)
ASL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
AVN 106.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.21%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
DGKC 121.71 Increased By ▲ 1.92 (1.6%)
EPCL 48.40 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.89%)
FCCL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.33%)
FFBL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
FFL 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
HASCOL 14.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 88.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.66%)
HUMNL 7.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.96%)
JSCL 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.13%)
KAPCO 41.99 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.33%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
MLCF 46.43 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.52%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.83%)
PIBTL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
PPL 92.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
PTC 9.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.64 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.8%)
SNGP 43.91 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.25%)
TRG 127.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
UNITY 35.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,971 Increased By ▲ 38.57 (0.78%)
BR30 25,873 Increased By ▲ 431.76 (1.7%)
KSE100 46,386 Increased By ▲ 219.49 (0.48%)
KSE30 19,319 Increased By ▲ 59.74 (0.31%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Chelsea boss Tuchel convinced goal-shy Werner can turn around poor form

  • Werner, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in June, made a bright start under former boss Frank Lampard, scoring eight goals in his first 13 appearances in all competitions.
  • At the moment I can see that his face is a bit closed, I can see that the weight is on his shoulders.
Reuters 30 Jan 2021

Chelsea's new manager Thomas Tuchel believes striker Timo Werner has lost confidence because he has been thinking too much about his poor form and urged his fellow German to trust himself in front of goal.

Werner, who arrived at Stamford Bridge from RB Leipzig in June, made a bright start under former boss Frank Lampard, scoring eight goals in his first 13 appearances in all competitions.

However, since then Werner has found the net just once in 16 games, and had a penalty saved on his last outing against Luton Town in the FA Cup.

"At the moment I can see that his face is a bit closed, I can see that the weight is on his shoulders," Tuchel told reporters ahead of Chelsea's home match against Burnley on Sunday.

"He cares a lot, and it shows that he has fantastic character. It is important to rebuild his trust in himself, and to find a smile on his face and to stop doubting himself too much.

"It's my job to help him with this, and then also find a position where we can use his strengths."

Werner's ability to break down deep defensive lines has been questioned in recent weeks but Tuchel wants the striker to focus on his strengths in the attacking areas.

"He is super fast and he likes to play on the last line, very high up but a little bit more to the left so he is half open to the opponents' goal and can receive balls into the open space," Tuchel said.

"Can we develop movements, patterns to use his quality in narrow spaces? I'm absolutely convinced we can because the guy is young, the guy is friendly, and the guy is eager to learn."

FA Cup Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea boss Tuchel convinced goal-shy Werner can turn around poor form

UAE adopts amendments to grant citizenship to investors, other professionals

Pakistan announces summer break from July 2 till July 31

FM Qureshi, US Secretary Blinken agree to work together on advancing the countries’ bilateral agenda

Sindh, Punjab collectively report 1847 coronavirus cases, 52 deaths

Agriculture, livestock: PM brings Punjab’s ‘immense’ potential under sharper focus

Silkbank: Fauji Foundation seeks to acquire majority stake

ADB says sold PKR-linked Karakoram Bond at Rs1.6bn

Daniel Pearl murder case: Sindh govt files review petition

US ‘outraged’ at SC verdict

Healthy returns in Jan: PSX 2nd best performing market in the region

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters