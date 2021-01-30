ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
PTI-led coalition badly failed in economic, foreign affairs: Hamza

Hassan Abbas 30 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Opposition leader in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz said on Friday that PTI-led coalition was badly failed on economic as well as on foreign affairs.

While talking to media in the premises of the Punjab Assembly, Hamza said that the report of Transparency International is clear proof of the PTI government’s incompetence. He said that we are facing revenge in the name of accountability adding that he has been imprisoned for more than two years and nothing anything proved yet.

On Transparency International report they are putting the blame on previous government but in fact, the report is a proof of their bad governance and corruption.

He termed the arrest of Khawaja Asif and demolition of houses of Malik Afzal Khokar MNA and Malik Saif Khokhar in Lahore as the worst kind of political victimization.

While criticizing the Punjab government Hamza said that the PTI government in Punjab is incompetent to the extent that they badly failed to collect the waste of the city. He said that wrong policies of the government had made the lives of the poor people miserable while Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar is holding meetings with the MPAs of PPP and PML-N.

Earlier, while talking to media on the premises of Punjab Assembly PML-N MNA Khawaja Saad Rafique strongly condemned the torturing of students by the guards of a private university few days back in Johar Town.

He said that government should stop the arrests of the students and the issue should be resolved through negotiations.

