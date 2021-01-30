Moratorium on gas supply: clarification

KARACHI: “In light of a recent announcement by the federal government with regards to a moratorium on supply of gas to industrial units for self-generation of electricity, it is hereby clarified that two categories of industrial customers having contracts with SSGC for Power Generation (Export/ Non-Export) will not be disconnected unless the relevant Discos/K-Electric confirm in writing their technical ability to serve the sanctioned power load.

“These two categories include; firstly, those industrial units having electricity connections less than their requirement and secondly those industrial units having no electricity connection.

“All such captive power plants shall apply for load with enhancement/grid connectivity to relevant DISCO/K-Electric in compliance with the directions of the Federal Cabinet.”—PR

