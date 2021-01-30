Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
30 Jan 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Friday (January 29, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.90 7.40
2-Week 6.92 7.42
1-Month 6.99 7.49
3-Month 7.09 7.34
6-Month 7.31 7.56
9-Month 7.41 7.91
1-Year 7.47 7.97
==========================
Data source: SBP
