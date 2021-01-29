ANL 33.41 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (4.7%)
PM fully focussed to boost economy: Shibli

  • The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, had taken many initiatives and introduced programmes for the public welfare.
APP 29 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was fully focussed to reduce inflation, boost economy and create more job opportunities for the people.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said, had taken many initiatives and introduced programmes for the public welfare.

The PTI's elected representatives should be in direct contact with the people to resolve their problems, he said talking to the party parliamentarians belonging to Sindh here at the Sindh Governor House.

Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh and Member of Provincial Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi were also present on the occasion.

Shibli Faraz said the PTI was playing its role as a strong opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

He said the federal government had announced a package for the development of Karachi, which the country's economic hub and had historical significance. However, the Sindh government's role was not positive as it was creating hurdles in that regard.

Even during the COVID-19 pandemic and the wheat crisis, it played negative politics, he added.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said the Pakistan Peoples Party rulers had destroyed the Sindh province through their corrupt practices.

The parliamentarians on the occasion apprised the minister of the problems and issues being faced by them.

Shibli Faraz inflation Haleem Adil Sheikh Sindh Assembly Governor House pandemic COVID19 PTI Imran Khan job opportunities corruption Firdous Shamim Naqvi

