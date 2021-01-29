ANL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.51%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.47%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.5%)
FCCL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.81%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HUBC 88.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.82%)
KAPCO 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.34%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
PPL 93.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.52%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (2.93%)
UNITY 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 61.69 (1.25%)
BR30 25,974 Increased By ▲ 533.03 (2.1%)
KSE100 46,579 Increased By ▲ 412.57 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,429 Increased By ▲ 170.38 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks stage partial rebound from rout

  • Most topped expectations, but shares of these companies were mixed.
AFP 29 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks staged a partial rebound Thursday from the prior session's rout following mixed economic data as shares of GameStop and others continued to gyrate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up 1.0 percent at 30,603.36.

The broad-based S&P 500 also won 1.0 percent to 3,787.38, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.5 percent to 13,337.16.

Major indices had shed more than two percent Wednesday due in part to worries about the coronavirus and lofty valuations.

Investors had also been rattled by massive jumps in GameStop, AMC Entertainment and others, but the market applauded new restrictions on these trades by TD Ameritrade and Robinhood, analysts said.

Wednesday's big fall set the stage for bargain-hunting on Thursday.

"The restrictions put in place regarding the retail traders by the platforms... (have) helped to calm the market down," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

"The worry in the market was, if this continue at this pace, it could cause even more damage to the overall market."

Both GameStop and AMC fell sharply.

The Commerce Department said the US economy shrunk by 3.5 percent last year, with the growth of 4.0 percent annualized in the fourth quarter moderating from the torrid paces of the second and third quarters.

Other data showed an unexpectedly big drop in new jobless claims.

A plethora of large companies, including Apple, McDonald's, Comcast and Tesla, reported results.

Most topped expectations, but shares of these companies were mixed.

Among those releasing results were American Airlines, which jumped 9.3 percent after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss.

Like GameStop and others, American has been targed by short-sellers and was mentioned in a Reddit forum that has been instrumental in this week's market upheaval.

Coronavirus Wall Street stocks US economy Commerce Department Robinhood GameStop TD Ameritrade

US stocks stage partial rebound from rout

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters