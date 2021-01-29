No-trust motion’s success needs support of ‘powers’: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) secretary-general Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday, reiterating his party’s position on the PPP’s proposal of a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, stated that the move can only succeed “if we get the support of the “powers” of which all are against their intervention in politics”.

Speaking at a news conference along with party leader Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, the party’s secretary-general stated that it was right of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) to float any proposal in line with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)’s anti-government movement.

“As far as the proposal of no-confidence motion in National Assembly is concerned, this is a proposal of the PPP and every party in the alliance has the right of floating a proposal. But PML-N’s position is very clear, as we believe that unless PML-Q and MQM-P do not come forward clearly against the government, we are not able to manage the required numbers,” he said.

Given the numerical strength in the National Assembly, he added that it was not clear that on what grounds the opposition can pass the motion against the prime minister when the required support from government allies, including PML-Q and MQM-P, was not available in clear terms.

However, he added that further discussion on the proposal was possible only and a final viewpoint can be formulated when the PPP gives arguments to support its proposal in the forthcoming meeting of the PDM.

“PML-N believes that the motion of no confidence can only be passed, when we get the support of those powers of which we all are against of their intervention in the politics and for which we are trying to end their role in the politics,” he asserted.

“Then, it would be a contradiction [if we seek support of the forces] in this proposal,” he further stated.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has recently floated the proposal of the motion of no-confidence against Prime Minister Khan in the National Assembly.

To a question, Ahsan Iqbal alleged that the “biggest land mafia” was currently in the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

“The prime minister himself is a major ‘land-grabber’ who used his authority to change the CCPO with a view to occupy the plot of his brother-in-law. Through transfers in police, it is Imran Khan who is grabbing the lands. How he could accuse others of land mafia?”

He further alleged that an adviser of the prime minister is involved in land grabbing in Islamabad “while the party’s members of Punjab Assembly are accusing chief minister Usman Buzdar of land grabbing”.

“The biggest ‘Qabza mafia’ is Imran Khan himself who has occupied the mandate of the 220 million people of the country. They are ‘Qabza’ mafia and liars too,” he further alleged.

Commenting on Prime Minister Khan’s Thursday speech to an event, the PML-N leader rejected the allegations leveled against PML-N’s past government, saying that the party’s government brought an end to the energy crisis in the country and the LNG terminal was completed in 11 months which was pending for 10 years.

He further said that the PML-N government gave a chain of 2,000 kilometers of motorways in the country.

He also alleged the premier of taking “u-turns” on all the promises he had made with the nation.

He also alleged that the government has crashed the momentum of the growth rate which he stated was taken from three percent to 5.7 percent during the PML-N five-year term. “There is no example in any country where their economy has crashed six percent in two years as is the case with the current PTI government,” he maintained.

He further challenged the prime minister’s claims, and stated that the PML-N government had borrowed Rs10,000 billion loans in its five-year term which were spent on giving electricity projects of 11,000 MW and construction of roads and motorways. Whereas, he added that the PTI government borrowed Rs11,000 billion loans in two years alone.

