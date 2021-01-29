Governor’s clarification on viral video

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday issued a clarification after a video of dog riding in official vehicle of Governor House went viral on the social media.

The governor, in a video statement, clarified that the dog was travelling with his family members and the police mobile was not providing protocol instead it was there to protect the family. Imran Ismail, while condemning the video, said that it was frivolous move to make such videos of someone’s family and highlight the issue unnecessarily. The person who made the video is part of a corrupt government, he said. The governor said that the motive of the PTI government is to bring change in the country and it will accomplish its targets as long as PM Imran Khan is in power.