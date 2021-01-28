Past govts destroyed all state institutions: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan has blamed previous governments for destroying all state institutions during their tenures.

He expressed these views while addressing to a launching ceremony of a documentary drama in Islamabad on Thursday afternoon.

Khan said that the government will provide all possible assistance to promote the film and drama industry in the country.

“Pakistani nation has huge potential and we will have to repose confidence in ourselves to tap this hidden talent,” said PM Imran.

“Pakistan was leading in the drama industry and we will have to strive hard for reviving this past glory.”

Commenting on availability of water and opportunities for hydropower, the Premier blamed past governments for not making long-term plans.

“Unfortunately, past regimes did not focus on long term planning and went for short-term planning to get immediate results to win elections.”

The premier said that PPP and PML-N signed the most expensive power generation agreements in the subcontinent and ignored building dams to generate cheaper and clean-green energy.

The prime minister said that capacity payments will likely reach Rs1,500 billion in 2023.