PIA to start operating Turbat-Sharjah flights from February

The Pakistan International Airline (PIA) on Thursday announced to operate flights from Turbat to Sharjah.

According to the PIA spokesperson, the national flag carrier will launch Turbat-Sharjah operations from February 6.

Two flights will be operated in the week on this route, he added. The airline is starting the route to facilitate passengers of Turbat and surroundings areas.

ATR planes will be used for flight operations between Turbat and Sharjah, the spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, PIA had announced to increase the number of flights between Karachi and Quetta.

The PIA spokesperson had said in a statement that the national flag-carrier will operate four flights in a week between Karachi and Quetta.