Uplift work: PM approves Rs500 million grant for each lawmaker

  • Imran says opposition is playing the game of protecting its own interests
  • Work on Karachi Transformation Plan is being carried out as the federal government could not leave people of Karachi at the mercy of the Sindh government: PM
Fahad Zulfikar 28 Jan 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a Rs500 million development grant for each member of National and provincial assemblies under sustainable development goals so they can carry out development schemes in their constituencies, local media reported on Thursday.

The approval for funds was granted during the meeting of the parliamentary party of the PTI and coalition parties which was chaired by the premier in Islamabad.

The meeting discussed various issues, including the opposition’s movement, coming Senate elections, the Broadsheet scandal, Karachi Transformation Plan, a recent incident of ransacking a Hindu temple in Karak and the return of PTI leader Jahangir Tareen in decision making process in the party.

Addressing the lawmakers, Imran said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tried to bring people to streets but the people are not with them. “They wanted to trap us in the Election Commission, but now they are trapped,” he said, adding that the PDM has virtually vanished.

He maintained that the opposition is not a problem for the government. "A commission has been formed on the Broadsheet issue. Surrey Palace and Hudabiya Paper Mills case will also be fully investigated,” he stated.

PM Imran Khan said the opposition is playing the game of protecting its own interests. "The opposition wanted to create problems for the government through the foreign funding case being heard by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). But the opposition itself plunged into the ditch it had dug for us.”

Regarding upcoming Senate polls, the prime minister said amendments may be made to the Constitution if needed referring to the government’s plan to introduce open ballot to ensure transparency.

On the occasion, PTI leader Raja Riaz suggested that Jehangir Tareen be appointed the head of the panel tasked with selecting candidates for the Senate election.

Meanwhile, some of the PTI lawmakers belonging to Karachi expressed displeasure over delay in implementation of Karachi Transformation Plan worth Rs1.1 trillion.

The prime minister said that the work on the plan is being carried out as the federal government could not leave people of Karachi at the mercy of the Sindh government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan PDM Sustainable Development Goals Approval granted Rs500 million development grant PTI lawmakers

