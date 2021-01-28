ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Jan 28, 2021
Scandals of govt’s corruption exposed, claims Maryam

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Terming the PTI as a one-man show party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz said on Wednesday that the scandals of the incumbent government’s corruption are being exposed.

Talking to media after meeting Khokhar brothers at their residence at Johar Town, Maryam said attempts were being made to create rifts in the PML-N for the last four years, but all in vain. “The government, which is supposed to concentrate on people’s welfare is busy in settling scores with the PML-N,” she deplored. She alleged that those who have occupied the PM House and Pakistan are biggest mafias. “This government is itself a land mafia. I came know that Imran Khan personally monitored this operation, she said. “The PTI leadership should focus on its own party because tough time is coming in their way. Whenever the PTI leaders went outside to the public places, they faced huge backlash and anger of the public.” She criticised the PTI government for high inflation and poor governance.

Responding to a question, she said discussion will be held during the PDM session on no-confidence motion against Imran Khan. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto will put forward his suggestions in the meeting, she added.

Maryam claimed that the government would not be able to complete its five years due to its ineffective policies and incompetent leaders.

“Every component party in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has its own mandate and agenda; the PDM is an alliance of opposition parties to run a campaign against the PTI government,” she said.

Criticising the PTI government for appointing Justice Azmat Saeed (r) as head of the committee to probe the Broadsheet issue, Maryam referred to Panama Leaks case against Nawaz Sharif and said that the former judge was part of the conspiracy against the then elected government. “How Azmat Saeed could do justice in Broadsheet case when he himself was involved in the Broadsheet conspiracy?” She advised Justice Azmat Saeed (r) to step down as the head of an inquiry committee probing the Broadsheet scandal. Maryam said he was one of the pioneers of Panama “fake JIT.”

Maryam said that Khokhar brothers (Malik Afzal Khokhar and Saiful Malook Khokhar) were being made to pay the price for their loyalty to Nawaz Sharif. Had there been justice in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence would have been razed to the ground first, she said. “I have come here on the instructions of Nawaz Sharif. The government is afraid of us as well as Khokhar brothers.”

She said demolition of Khokhar brothers’ houses was an act of political victimization. “Khokhar brothers were pressurised to leave the PML-N. When they refused, their homes were bulldozed,” she alleged. “The officials of the ruling PTI sat with Moussavi and demanded their own share. They are looting public money. You [Imran Khan] are equally responsible and you will be held responsible,” she added.

