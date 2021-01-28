Murad, Zardari answerable to people of Sindh: Haleem

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Wednesday said that Sindh is not a fiefdom of Murad Ali Shah and Asif Ali Zardari and they are answerable to the people of Sindh.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister should tender resignation due to his mega corruption. He said they will table a resolution of no trust when ordered by Imran Khan to bring change in Sindh.

He stated this while addressing a press conference at Sindh Assembly building along with PTI Karachi President Khuram Sherzaman, Parliamentary Leader Bilal Ghaffar and other lawmakers.

He said that opposition and media have got a very important role in highlighting the problems of people. He said that the parties who made Charter of Democracy are themselves violating it.

He said that the Sindh Chief Minister says he is not answerable to the Prime Minister. He said Murad is answerable to six crore people of Sindh, because it is democracy and this is not a kingdom of Murad Ali Shah and Asif Ali Zardari.

Haleem said that the rulers of Sindh will have to tell where Rs 7880 billion were spent in 12 years and Rs 957 billion in 10 years. He said nowhere courts normally annul laws passed by assembly, but they made three laws and the Supreme Court of Pakistan annulled them.

He said a law for use of auto-lock syringe was passed but not implemented. He said a law of compulsory education was passed but 6 million children are not getting education. He said the public accounts committee should be given to the leader of the opposition but in Sindh Assembly no opposition member is included on such committee. He said their standards change when they are in the National Assembly.

He said in Sindh there is corruption of billions of rupees in every department but no action is being taken against corruption mafia. He said in last 12 years only Omni Group has progressed and prospered in Sindh.

Khurrum Sherzaman; however, said that they have been raising voice for the people of Sindh for last 8 years. He said in Karachi citizens are not being provided basic necessities of life. He said public transport in Karachi is in poor state and local government department is being utilized for political purposes of the ruling party.