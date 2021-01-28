ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
Getting the census approved: PTI, MQM, GDA have a scheme: Murtaza Wahab

Recorder Report 28 Jan 2021

KARACHI: Murtaza Wahab, spokesman for the Sindh government, has said that the PTI, the MQM, and the GDA have a scheme to get the controversial census approved, but the PPP will be fighting the Sindh case.

He advised federal minister Ali Zaidi that if he had to rightfully ask the chief minister of Sindh a question then he should contest election and get elected as a member of the Sindh Assembly because Ali Zaidi would not be elected.

He further said that it was such a pity that Zaidi tried to blame the Sindh government for inflation and shortage of power though these were the domains of the federal government.

Addressing a news conference in the committee room of the Sindh Assembly on Wednesday, Murtaza Wahab said that Prime Minister Imran Khan did not listen to the Opposition and did not follow the law either.

Wahab recalled that the prime minister himself had decided that the committee on the census would decide after hearing the position of the provinces, but the committee presented its report in the committee meeting without hearing the provinces.

Eventually, the federal cabinet “unlawfully” approved the “partisan” report, he alleged.

Murtaza Wahab said that the report did mention objections by federal minister Aminul Haq though he consented with its contents while Dr. Fehmida Mirza did not fight the case of Sindh.

“It has been proved that the objection has been raised only by the Sindh government,” he added.

The spokesperson said that everyone except the Sindh government obediently agreed with the two-page report, but the Sindh government’s dissent was nowhere mentioned.

Replying to a question, Murtaza Wahab said that in the meeting referred to he told Ali Zaidi that this attitude was not appropriate.

