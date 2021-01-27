Haleem takes charge of Opposition leader in Sindh PA

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil was appointed as opposition leader of the Sindh Assembly on Tuesday.

As per details, Secretary Sindh Assembly has issued a notification in this regard after Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani approved the appointment.

Earlier in the month, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Firdous Shamim Naqvi resigned as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly before the Senate polls.