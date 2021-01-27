Nadeem receives Nigar Award

HYDERABAD: Mirza Nazeer Baig commonly known as Nadeem, a Pakistani film actor, singer and producer has received biggest film award Nigar for 17 consecutive years from 1967 to 1991.

According to a social media report, Nadeem who have worked in more than 200 films of Urdu and Punjabi languages has been receiving Nigar awards for consecutive 17 years from his debut Chakori (1967) to Watan ke Rakhwalay (1991).