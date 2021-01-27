International Customs Day: Message From Ahmad Rauf Director General, Input Output Coefficient Organization (IOCO)

TEXT: The occasion of International Customs Day is celebrated all over the world by the Customs fraternity on 26th January. I extend my warm felicitations to all officers and officials of Pakistan Customs on this special day.

The World Customs Organization has chosen the theme of “Customs bolstering Recovery, Renewal and Resilience for a sustainable supply chain” for this year aiming at dedicated and united efforts of Customs to emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

I am pleased to note that this year finds Pakistan Customs better prepared than ever to face the challenges amid a global pandemic. The effective use of Information and Communication Technology enabled Pakistan Customs to support people and businesses in these difficult times. In order to strengthen the global supply chain, the officers and officials of Pakistan Customs worked diligently to reinforce collaboration among people, businesses, and other government authorities. Part of the efforts for facilitating global trade included rolling out the Authorized Economic Operator (AEO) program.

In the end, I hope that the department will continue its resolve towards achieving a sustainable society and expect them to strive further for aligning themselves with the International best practices.

