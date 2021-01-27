International Customs Day: Message From Ms Zeba Hai Azhar Director General Training & Research (Customs)

TEXT: Pakistan Customs celebrates its resilience and commitment on this year’s International Customs Day. The Customs fraternity around the world played its part to provide essential services while combating the global pandemic of Covid-19. A shift in work patterns was observed by Pakistan Customs to stay safe while making sure that provision of services is not compromised. It is these challenging times that make us realize the importance of bringing frequent reforms and the need for pursuance of continuous automation. The WCO’s theme for this year’s theme of “Customs bolstering Recovery, Renewal and Resilience for a sustainable supply chain” paves way for a new era where automation shall be the heart of the change process. A collaborated effort to connect all stakeholders is emerging and underway in the form of National Single Window (NSW) which is being led by Pakistan Customs. With much enthusiasm and hope, Pakistan Customs continues to serve and combat the challenges faced in the wake of global pandemic of COVID-19 by keeping its people first and foremost.

