ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,923 Increased By ▲ 40.16 (0.82%)
BR30 25,451 Increased By ▲ 331.5 (1.32%)
KSE100 46,380 Increased By ▲ 292.58 (0.63%)
KSE30 19,305 Increased By ▲ 139.01 (0.73%)
HK shares close 2.5% lower as stimulus concerns dent risk appetite

  • China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.51% at 3,569.43 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 2.01%.
Reuters 26 Jan 2021

Hong Kong shares slumped 2.5% on Tuesday, pulling back sharply from the previous session's rally, as global investor concerns over the timing of aggressive US stimulus and rising Sino-US tensions whacked risk appetite.

The Hang Seng index ended down 767.75 points or 2.55% at 29,391.26 - biggest one-day drop for the index since May 22, 2020. The index closed 2.42% firmer on Monday.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 2.22% to 11,695.43.

Investors are jittery about the timing of US stimulus, with Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer warning a stimulus bill may not pass for four to six weeks.

China-US relations also continue to weigh on sentiment. China said on Tuesday it will conduct military exercises in the South China Sea this week, just days after Beijing bristled at a US aircraft carrier group's entry into the disputed waters.

US President Joe Biden wants to approach relations with Beijing with "patience," the White House said on Monday.

The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares fell 2.2%, while the IT sector dropped 4.29% and the financial sector ended 2.17% lower.

The Hang Seng TECH index, which hit a record high on Monday, slipped 2.34%.

That index was pulled lower by Tencent Holdings Ltd , which fell 6.26% a day after heavy buying by mainland investors drove it nearly 11% higher.

China's main Shanghai Composite index closed down 1.51% at 3,569.43 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 2.01%.

Index provider MSCI Inc said it will delete securities of five Chinese companies, including two Hong Kong-listed firms, from some indexes as of the close on Jan. 27 in the absence of any guidance.

CGN Power Co slumped 7.03% and Inspur International dropped 2.68%.

