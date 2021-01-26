Business & Finance
China's benchmark overnight repo rate jumps to highest since Nov 2019
- The volume-weighted average of the overnight repo, considered one of the best indicators of general liquidity in China, jumped to 2.6890%, the highest since Nov. 18, 2019. The rate closed at 2.4955% on Monday.
26 Jan 2021
SHANGHAI: The volume-weighted average rate of China's benchmark overnight repurchase agreements, or repo, traded in the interbank market rose to the highest level in more than 14 months on Tuesday, driven by tighter cash conditions.
Other tenors also following the rising trend. The volume-weighted average of the seven-day repo rose to 2.7091% as of 0228 GMT, the highest since Jan. 15, 2020, from 2.4218%.
