ANL 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.21%)
ASC 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.08%)
ASL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (5.85%)
AVN 99.18 Increased By ▲ 4.94 (5.24%)
BOP 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
BYCO 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.09%)
DGKC 112.10 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (1.45%)
EPCL 47.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 21.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
FFBL 28.84 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.11%)
FFL 19.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
HASCOL 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.61%)
HUBC 86.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.87%)
HUMNL 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
JSCL 32.39 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.92%)
KAPCO 40.81 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.7%)
LOTCHEM 15.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.3%)
MLCF 43.90 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.07%)
PAEL 40.06 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
PIBTL 13.04 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.01%)
POWER 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.19%)
PPL 93.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.45%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.75%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
SNGP 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.61%)
TRG 114.93 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (5.95%)
UNITY 33.68 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.6%)
WTL 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.68%)
BR100 4,897 Increased By ▲ 14.1 (0.29%)
BR30 25,325 Increased By ▲ 205.71 (0.82%)
KSE100 46,211 Increased By ▲ 123.13 (0.27%)
KSE30 19,222 Increased By ▲ 56.22 (0.29%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

Rizwan Bhatti Updated 26 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The country’s domestic debt servicing posted a notable increase of over 38 percent during the first five months of this fiscal year (FY21).

According to State Bank of Pakistan’s statistic, servicing of total domestic debt surged to Rs 921 billion during July-Nov of FY21 compared to Rs 666 billion in same period of the last fiscal year (FY20), depicting an increase of 38.4 percent or Rs 255 billion. Analysts said that the rise in the domestic debt servicing is primarily stemmed from permanent debt due to higher coupon payments of fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) and 12-month Government of Pakistan Market Treasury Bills (MTBs).

The detailed analysis revealed that debt servicing on permanent debt rose by 77 percent or Rs 184 billion to Rs 421 billion during first four months of this fiscal year against Rs 237 billion in corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

During the period under review, servicing on floating debt increased by 31 percent or Rs 82 billion to Rs 351 billion. In addition, debt servicing of unfunded loans declined by 7 percent to Rs 149 billion in July-Nov of FY21 compared to Rs 159 billion in same period of last fiscal year.

The federal government's domestic debt is continued to surge and rose by Rs 828 billion to Rs 24.11 trillion mark in July-Nov of FY21 due to massive borrowing for financing of fiscal deficit.

The most of the rise in government domestic debt was witnessed from the banking system, of which the entire mobilization of the debt came from scheduled banks as the government continued to retire SBP debt during the initial months of this fiscal year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

SBP Domestic debt debt PIBs MTBs

Jul-Nov period: Domestic debt servicing soars to Rs921bn

UN conference: PM calls for viable framework for affordable supply of COVID-19 vaccines to developing countries

Country Partnership Framework: WB, govt discuss development priorities

Energy agreements: Punjab cabinet approves use of Yuan for foreign currency exchange

World lost equivalent of 255m jobs in 2020: UN

Xi warns Davos WEF against ‘new Cold War’

NIFT, others: Govt takes step to pre-empt strike action by unions

Cut in world edible oil prices: Ministry told to pass on benefit to consumers

Gas moratorium forestall: Cabinet may review CCoE decision today

PML-N to participate in Senate polls

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.