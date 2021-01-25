Punjab cabinet approves universal health coverage programme for all

LAHORE: The provincial cabinet, which met with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair on Monday, approved universal health coverage programme to provide health insurance to 100 per cent population of the province by December 2021, and constituted a ministerial committee to move further in this regard.

The cabinet approved Thal University in Bhakkar along with in-principle approval of amendments to evacuee trust properties and displaced person's laws (repeal) act, 1975. a standing committee for legislation will submit a final report after a detailed review. The cabinet ordered for early advertisement of the final deadline as these amendments would help dispose of the pending land claims.

It was also decided in principle to establish the Lahore Central Business District Development Authority to promote business activities at Walton airport and its surrounding areas by providing facilities to investors.

The meeting approved the establishment of the Sialkot Development Authority while giving in-principle approval to the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (Appointment & Conditions of Service) Rules, 2020.

It was further decided to provide alternative land in Yazman and Fort Abbas as a substitute of 1,626.2 acres of land allotted for army welfare scheme in Bhakkar district.

The meeting decided to withdraw the collection of motor vehicles' taxes through post offices and draft management law and transfer of properties under Section 19 of the Development Authority Act, 2014.

It also decided to amend Section 16 of the Punjab Urban Immovable Property Tax Act, 1956 as it would authorise the Excise and Taxation Department to seal the properties of defaulters.

The cabinet allowed the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab to start its activities in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province to assist the government there.

The federal government’s decision relating to the establishment of a permanent secretariat of the Council of Common Interests was endorsed, along with the approval of amendments to the Ravi Urban Development Authority Act, 2020.

The authority was also allowed to use the remaining portion of five billion rupees loan in other heads.

The meeting approved the use of Chinese Yuan for the exchange of foreign currency for energy agreements, besides giving in-principle approval to service rules for the promotion of police SPs and DSPs. This would benefit hundreds of officers awaiting promotions for years.

Meanwhile, it was also decided to close down anti-terrorist courts in Sargodha and Rawalpindi, along with in-principle approval of the Punjab government rules of business for south Punjab.

Similarly, a criterion for perks and privileges of chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority was approved, along with the endorsement of 38th and 39th cabinet meetings, 46th and 47th meetings of standing cabinet committee for finance and development, and 40th, 41st, 42nd and 43rd meetings of standing cabinet committee for legislation.