At 11.39 %, Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Karachi has the highest coronavirus positivity rate in the country at 11.39 %, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

The NCOC said that Peshawar has the second highest with 9.72% while Mirpur has 9.62%. In a statement, the NCOC said Hyderabad has 6.89%, Lahore has 5.73%, Quetta 5.0%, Bahawalpur 4.32%, Faisalabad 4.18%, Islamabad 2.39% of coronavirus positivity rate.

In the past 24 hours, 630 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Sindh. The provincial tally has jumped to 241,200. The province also reported four more deaths, taking the death toll to 3,892. Out of the 630 fresh cases, Karachi reported 469 infections.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Sindh Police said that 176 Sindh Police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last four days. The total number of policemen TO have been affected by the infection so far has risen to 5,422. 23 officials have so died from the disease so far, while 4,846 officials have recovered.