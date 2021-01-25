Upward trend in prices of essential items witnessed

PESHAWAR: Upward trend in prices of essential food commodities, including live chicken/meat, sugar, flour, ghee/coil, vegetables, pulses and others was witnessed in the retail market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

Live chicken/meat being sold at Rs181 per kilogramme against the price of Rs171 per kilogramme showing an increase of Rs10 per kg in this week as compared to preceding week, whereas prices of farm eggs was remained unchanged abd available at Rs160 per dozen in local market, the survey noticed.

The survey also witnessed an increase of Rs10 per kilogramme in price of sugar price, according to which sugar is being sold at Rs80-90 per kilogramme against the previous rate of Rs75 per kilogramme in the retail market.

Similarly the survey said that ghee/cooking oil prices also surged up local market as all brand and quality were available at within range of Rs200-240 and Rs250-260 per kilogramme/litre.

Butchers are openly defying artificial rates and selling cow meat at Rs450-500 per kilogramme against the official fixed price of Rs300 per kilogramme, the survey noticed, it added that that mutton beef was being sold at Rs900-1100-1200 and Rs1300 per kilogramme.

Fresh milk is being sold at Rs120-130 per litre against the official fixed price of Rs90 per litre and yogurt at Rs100-120 per kilogramme in the retail market. Gram flour (baisen) was being available at Rs120-140 per kilogramme in the local market.

It was noticed that the prices of vegetables remained high-side in the retail market. Ginger is being sold at Rs300-400 per kilogramme, garlic at Rs250-300 per kilogramme, green chili at Rs150-180 per kilogramme, lemon at Rs120-140 per kilogramme.

Tomatoes are being sold at Rs80 per kilogramme, onion at Rs60 per kilogramme, ladyfinger at Rs200 per kilogramme, bitter gourd (Karela) at Rs150 per kilogramme, arvi Rs120 per kilogramme, kado at Rs100 per kilogramme, cabbage at Rs80 per kilogramme, peas at Rs80 per kilogramme, tinda at Rs70 per kilogramme, cauliflower at Rs80 per kilogramme, bringle at Rs80 per kilogramme, turnip at Rs50 per kilogramme, new seasonal potato at Rs50-60 per kilogramme.

It was witnessed that prices of pulses/food grains remained high-side. Good quality rice (sela) was being sold at Rs150 per kilogramme, while other qualities were being available within range of Rs120-130 and Rs140 per kg, while toota rice was being sold at Rs70-80 per kilogramme.

According to the survey, local produced red-bean is being sold at Rs220 while Tajikistan red bean was available at Rs180 per kilogramme, white lobiya at Rs200 per kilogramme, big-size white channa available at Rs140 per kilogramme while small size at Rs120 per kilogramme, mash dal was being sold at Rs260 per kilogramme, dhoti dal at Rs220 per kilogramme., dal masoor at Rs160 per kilogramme.

Dal chilka (green) was available at Rs160 while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs220 per kilogramme. Prices of dried fruits also touched a new peak in the retail market, which is unaffordable for a people to buy in this winter season.

