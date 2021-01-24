ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

IPL's Royals appoint Sri Lankan Sangakkara as director

  • Kumar is considered one of the legends of the modern game, having scored over 28,000 runs in his 16-year career.
AFP 24 Jan 2021

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League's Rajasthan Royals have appointed former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara as director of cricket for the fourteenth season of the world's richest cricket league.

"Kumar brings a wealth of cricket knowledge both as a player and a leader," Mike Fordham, Group CEO of Rajasthan Royals, said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to have him join the team and we are confident that Kumar will motivate, challenge and inspire our players and coaches that will translate to success on the field," Kumar added.

Kumar is considered one of the legends of the modern game, having scored over 28,000 runs in his 16-year career.

The Sri Lankan said he was excited about the new challenge.

"To oversee the cricket strategy of a franchise in the leading cricket competition in the world... is an opportunity that really motivated me," Kumar said in a statement.

The appointment comes days after Royals released Australian star batsman Steve Smith and announced Sanju Samson as the new captain, days before next month's pre-tournament player auction.

Samson played 14 matches in the 2020 IPL -- which was played behind closed doors in the United Arab Emirates because of the coronavirus pandemic -- scoring 311 runs.

The Royals have kept England stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer in their team, which Smith captained this year and hauled them off the bottom of the eight-team league.

The IPL -- the world's wealthiest cricket tournament and which attracts top stars from around the globe -- is expected to start in April.

The venues, and whether the tournament will even be held in India, still hasn't been finalised because of the pandemic.

IPL Rajasthan Royals Kumar Sangakkara

IPL's Royals appoint Sri Lankan Sangakkara as director

Country's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 3.96 percent: NCOC

Construction of MILGEM corvette: Defence ties between Pakistan and Turkey achieves milestone, says Erdogan

Johnson, Biden discuss 'deepening alliance': PM's office

Govt allows Russia's Sputnik V COVID vaccine for 'emergency use'

US Fed holds first policy meeting of Biden administration

US all set to deploy Iron Dome missile system in Gulf states

Pakistani origin Russian scientist 'invents cure for COVID-19'

Tears and fears as India's huge coronavirus vaccine push falters

Deadly disease: Pakistan reports 48 deaths, 1,594 new COVID infections in 24 hours

Govt decides to hold ‘final’ round: K-Electric faces prospect of re-privatisation?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters