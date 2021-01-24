Govt to ensure medical facility across the country without any discrimination: Murad

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has said that provision of free medical and treatment facilities is the prime responsibility of the state and the government will ensure this facility across the country without any discrimination.

Addressing a ceremony here on Sunday, he said distribution of Sehat Insaaf Cards to the 100 percent population of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been completed while it is under progress in Punjab, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Balochistan government to start the cards distribution process while the Sindh government should also take initiative in this regard.

The Minister said hundred percent population of Punjab will be enabling to enjoy universal health insurance till December this year. He said this facility is available only in some developed countries of the world.

Appreciating the announcement of medical policy for officers and officials of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP), he said the government is working to bring further improvement in National Highways Authority (NHA) system.

Murad Saeed said that initiatives based on modern technology are being taken to ensure transparency in different departments.

He said the government will start further development initiatives in backward and deprived areas of the country. He said mega projects are being constructed in these areas to make the local population prosperous. He said the construction of new motorways and roads will be started across the country soon.