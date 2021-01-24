ANL 28.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
ASL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 94.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.36%)
BOP 9.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
DGKC 110.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 47.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.61%)
FFBL 27.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 19.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
HASCOL 14.31 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 86.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.55%)
JSCL 31.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 40.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 43.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 39.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 93.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 23.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
TRG 108.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 33.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trudeau co-opts Sanders meme to urge Canadians from traveling

  • "But this..." he said, referring to Sanders' supposed appearance outside his house. "Now is not the time to travel. Stay home - and by that, I mean your own home."
AFP 24 Jan 2021

MONTREAL: Bernie Sanders may be most familiar in a US political context, but that hasn't stopped Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau from using a now famous meme of the Vermont senator to warn people to stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, Trudeau posted a photo of himself giving a press conference from his lawn on Twitter, with the now famous image of a seated, mitten-clad Sanders superimposed in the background.

The viral Sanders photo, snapped by AFP photographer Brendan Smialowski at US President Joe Biden's inauguration, shows the senator huddled in a chair, arms folded and also sporting an average-guy winter coat.

Since it was taken, people around the world have superimposed Sanders on famous works of art and family photos.

Referencing a recent incident in which his son appeared in the window while he spoke to the media, Trudeau wrote: "It was one thing when my son crashed my press conference a month or so ago."

"But this..." he said, referring to Sanders' supposed appearance outside his house. "Now is not the time to travel. Stay home - and by that, I mean your own home."

Sanders has been photoshopped in recent days sitting on the Iron Throne from "Games of Thrones" and alongside Franklin D. Roosevelt, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin in Yalta in 1945.

On Friday, Trudeau warned Canadians not to travel, saying further pandemic restrictions may be around the corner that would make it harder to fly home from trips abroad.

