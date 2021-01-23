ANL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
ASC 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
ASL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.46%)
AVN 93.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.04%)
BOP 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
BYCO 9.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.52%)
DGKC 110.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.15%)
FCCL 21.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.7%)
FFBL 27.97 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 19.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.41%)
HASCOL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
HUMNL 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
JSCL 31.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.41%)
KAPCO 40.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 16.19 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
MLCF 43.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.44%)
PAEL 39.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
POWER 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PPL 93.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 44.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.31%)
TRG 108.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.12%)
UNITY 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.12%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,856 Decreased By ▼ -9.94 (-0.2%)
BR30 24,724 Decreased By ▼ -96.85 (-0.39%)
KSE100 45,868 Decreased By ▼ -116.42 (-0.25%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -87.18 (-0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 23, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

McIlroy leads Hatton by one shot in Abu Dhabi

  • The only tournament that McIlroy has played more times than Abu Dhabi without winning the title is the Masters.
AFP 23 Jan 2021

ABU DHABI: Rory McIlroy will take a one-shot lead over Tyrrell Hatton into the final day of the Abu Dhabi Championship after firing a third-round 67 on Saturday.

The four-time major winner started the day three strokes adrift of Hatton, but moved clear of the Englishman, who missed a short birdie putt on the 18th hole to tie the lead.

McIlroy's five-under-par round took him to 13-under for the European Tour's season-opening event, with two-time champion Tommy Fleetwood also in contention, sitting two shots off the pace in third.

The only tournament that the 31-year-old McIlroy has played more times than Abu Dhabi without winning the title is the Masters.

He has finished second on four occasions and third three times in his 10 previous appearances.

"I can't go into tomorrow thinking it's my turn," the world number six told europeantour.com.

"I want to make it my turn. I have to go out there and continue to hit the ball like I hit it on the back nine tonight. If I can do that and give myself plenty of chances, I'll have a real chance."

The highlight of McIlroy's round was an eagle on the par-five 10th when he holed his approach shot, while back-to-back birdies at 15 and 16 took him ahead of Hatton.

"Obviously had that big stroke of luck on 10, the ball hitting the pin and going in," he added.

"Apart from that, I played well. I drove it much better on the back nine and I hit it much better on the back nine, so I was really encouraged with that."

It was a frustrating day for world number nine Hatton, who struggled to find his best form in the blustery conditions.

A magnificent 40-foot birdie putt on the penultimate green dragged him back within one of McIlroy, but a three-putt on the next hole saw him finish with a disappointing par and a one-under 71.

Fleetwood, the Abu Dhabi winner in 2017 and 2018, bolstered his bid for a first European Tour victory since 2019 by carding a second straight 67.

American David Lipsky and Scotland's Marc Warren sit three shots off the lead on 10-under, one ahead of Rafael Cabrera Bello, who could only manage a third-round 73, playing alongside McIlroy and Hatton.

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy leads Hatton by one shot in Abu Dhabi

Over 40 countries to participate in Pak-Navy’s ‘Aman’ exercise: DGPR

Larry King dies aged 87 after catching coronavirus

UN bars staff from travelling on Pakistan-registered airlines

Pakistan reports 1,927 new coronavirus cases, 43 deaths in 24 hours

SBP maintains status quo third time in a row

State Bank MPC maintains policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Non-filing of Foreign Income and Assets Statement: SHC rules against issuance of notices under Section 182

HEC sell-off plan: BoI, FAC asked to exend outreach to ME investors

Foreign investment cos: Govt to provide all possible facilities: PM

Wheat export to Afghanistan allowed

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters